Politics

Fulton County fires 2 elections workers accused of shredding voter applications

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia is investigating accusations that Fulton County elections workers shredded voter registration applications. The news came Monday, less than 24 hours before early voting is set to begin for municipal races in Fulton. A news release from the county said elections head Richard Barron had within the last two weeks fired two employees for allegedly shredding applications.

Mercury

Berks County needs poll workers for the election

As Election Day approaches, Berks County is facing a shortage of people willing to spend the day signing in voters and making sure the voting system runs smoothly. Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt said Thursday that the county is in dire need of poll workers at a handful of precincts throughout the county. Those precincts are in Muhlenberg Township, Kutztown, Topton and Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Election Workers Fired After Being Caught Putting Hundreds of Voter Forms Through Shredder

Two election workers in Georgia have lost their jobs after colleagues are said to have caught them destroying hundreds of voter registration forms. The Fulton County elections director, Richard Barron, said Monday that the pair destroyed around 300 forms that were supposed to be processed before local elections next month. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously stood up against former President Donald Trump after he told Raffensperger to “find” enough ballots to reverse President Joe Biden’s election win in the state, issued a furious statement about the form-shredding and called on the Justice Department to investigate. “After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA
NewsOne

Local Georgia Election Board Takes Swift Action Against Employees Accused Of Shredding Voter Registration Applications

Ews broke Monday afternoon that a metro Atlanta election board dismissed two employees for allegedly shredding voter registration applications. CBS 46 reported the employees in question have not been identified but were immediately terminated Friday after supervisors were informed of the situation. So far, it is unclear what the employees’...
ELECTIONS
State
Georgia State
fultoncountyga.gov

Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections Presents Voter Knowledge is Power Class

Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections Presents ‘Voter Knowledge is Power’ Class. The FREE voter education course will provide updates regarding the November 2021 Municipal General/Special Election. Voter Education Outreach presents ‘Voter Knowledge is Power’, an educational class designed to help voters understand the roles and responsibilities of Georgia...
ELECTIONS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Atlanta mayoral race; big bills on Capitol Hill; shredded voter forms in Fulton

Tuesday on Political Rewind: Early voting in municipal elections across the state started today. In Atlanta, candidates for mayor will feature in a series of debates that are becoming increasingly contentious. Meanwhile, news broke yesterday that two election workers in Fulton County were fired for allegedly shredding 300 paper voter...
ATLANTA, GA
WHO 13

Jasper County voters to fill House seat in special election Tuesday

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Voters in a central Iowa legislative district will choose a new representative Tuesday in a special election to replace a lawmaker who resigned. Republican Jon Dunwell and Democrat Steve Mullan are seeking election to the House District 29 seat, which represents Newton and other smaller communities in Jasper County such as Baxter, Colfax, Mingo, Kellogg, Oakland Acres and Ira.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
11Alive

'We are under a magnifying glass' | Fulton commissioner weighs in after employees fired amid voter application shredding claims

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As early voting commences, some Fulton County voters may show up to the polls to find confusion over their registration status. Two election workers have been fired after claims they shredded up to 300 voter application forms. Fulton County elections director Richard Barron said the claims came from their coworkers.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SOS says registration shredding another example of ‘poorly run elections’ by Fulton County

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he opened an investigation almost immediately after he got word two Fulton County elections workers may have illegally shredded 300 voter registration applications and that his office plans to find out what happened regarding those shredding allegations. Fulton County elections director...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Law.com

Secretary of State Asks for DOJ Probe Into Fulton Elections Document Shredding

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Fulton County elections office over allegations of shredding municipal election-related applications in violation of state law. The secretary said his office has already launched an investigation into the allegations.
POLITICS
montcopa.org

Montgomery County Reminds Voters of Upcoming General Election Deadlines

NORRISTOWN, PA – The Montgomery County Board of Elections wants to make residents aware of the upcoming deadlines to register to vote and apply to vote by mail. “We encourage everyone to check their voter registration. Every election is important. The offices on the ballot this year impact education, the justice system and everyday quality of life issues,” said Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
MONTGOMERY, PA
Republican Party
Politics
westernslopenow.com

Re-tabulation not a recount: Montrose County is working to build voter confidence in elections

The 2021 election is fast approaching, but so are the concerns about fraudulent elections and why the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder has hired clear ballot to re-tabulate last year’s count. “It is not a recount at all. It’s a re-tabulation of the ballots that we received and accepted and have already received the results,” said Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
fox35orlando.com

Ga. secretary of state calls to investigate Fulton voter application shredding allegations, 2 employees fired

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has called the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate allegations that employees in Fulton County shredded hundreds of voter registration applications in the past few weeks. According to officials, the county allegedly shredded 300 paper voter registration applications in the...
GEORGIA STATE
Longview Daily News

Ballots being mailed to Cowlitz County voters as Election Day nears

Cowlitz County’s next election is three weeks away and mail ballots soon will be on their way to voters. County election officers will be inserting ballots into envelopes Wednesday and mail them out to registered voters Thursday. The ballots can be mailed back with postmarks on or before Nov. 2 or left in one of the official ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Centre Daily

Election 2021 voters guide: Candidates for council, supervisor races in Centre County

Benner Township Board of Supervisors (6-year term) Benner Township Board of Supervisors (2-year term) Campaign Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/l-eric-bernier-88a14772/. Education: • State College High School (1975) • Penn State (1975-1979) • United States Army Reserve (1979-1985) Qualifications: • College Township Councilman (January 2013-present) • College Township Planning Commission-15 years (1997-2012) • 35...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Election 2021: Arapahoe County Voters Guide

Welcome to the Colorado Community Media Election 2021 Voters Guide for Arapahoe County. Below, you can find links to candidate questionnaires for the races that matter to you. Also check back here for links to more in-depth interviews, race news and analysis of the issues, brought to you by the community journalists of the Littleton Independent, Centennial Citizen, Englewood Herald and South Platte Independent.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
WTOV 9

Belmont County seeks election workers

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County is in need of workers for the upcoming general election. The Belmont County Board of Elections may be fully staffed for this upcoming November, but with it still being a pandemic, that adds a level of uncertainty to where alternates are still needed. With...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

