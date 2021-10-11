Fulton County fires 2 elections workers accused of shredding voter applications
ATLANTA — The state of Georgia is investigating accusations that Fulton County elections workers shredded voter registration applications. The news came Monday, less than 24 hours before early voting is set to begin for municipal races in Fulton. A news release from the county said elections head Richard Barron had within the last two weeks fired two employees for allegedly shredding applications.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0