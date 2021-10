It is now a month since the Insulate Britain protest campaign got underway. The group may have announced that it will suspend its “campaign of civil resistance” until 25 October, but there is no sign that they’re giving in completely. Just as anyone could have told Priti Patel, the police crackdown and all the court orders designed to stop them stopping the traffic have made no difference. Watching the videos of the peaceful protests, though, it seems pretty obvious that fairly soon someone is going to get hurt. There is such a thing as road rage and it’s ugly....

PROTESTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO