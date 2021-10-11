CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Talk: Safe Haven

By Brandon Kennedy
Free Press
 3 days ago

A lot of the best selling novels throughout the country get turned into movies. Nicholas Sparks has works that have been turned into movies starting as early as the 1990’s. One of these movies is Safe Haven, a film about starting over in a small town and also shows what happens when your past comes back to haunt you. My overall thoughts on the film are that it’s a fun ride throughout the entirety of the film. Something bad happens and Katie, who is played by Julianne Hough, is seen running away from the police and eventually ends up traveling from Boston all the way to a small town in North Carolina. Now seeing as I love the idea of ending up in North Carolina, this made me happy to see the rural landscape where Katie ended up. Here Katie meets Josh Duhamel’s character, Alex, and his kids, and throughout the movie grows closer to them. One thing I will say about this movie is it seems like the perfect setup for me personally. I love the idea of characters starting over in a small town, getting to know everyone, and living life the best way they can. It’s just a perfect set up.

