A Quarter of the Nation's Critical Infrastructure Is at Risk of Flooding. It's Going to Get Worse

By Peter Wade
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States’ infrastructure is not prepared to withstand the effects of the climate crisis. At all. According to a new report from the First Street Foundation, a research and technology nonprofit, a quarter of the nation’s critical infrastructure — including hospitals, police stations, fire departments, utilities, airports, and critical manufacturing — is at risk of flooding.

www.lmtonline.com

