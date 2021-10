SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - While 58-year-old Duffy Sutton enjoys running, the inspiration behind his love for it hits close to home. His sons motivated him to start. “They encouraged me to start running to improve my health and I got to doing it, going to the races and meeting some really good people and enjoyed it,” he said. “I’ve been doing it since 2009…so that’s what 12 years now.”