Stephen Graham is a man under pressure in trailer for ‘Boiling Point’
Vertigo Releasing has debuted the first trailer for the one-take feature ‘Boiling Point’ featuring Stephen Graham as a chef under pressure. This is ‘Magic Friday’, the last Friday before Christmas and the busiest night of the year. Andy Jones, Head Chef at one of the top restaurants in London, is battling debts, addiction and an imploding personal life. The pressure is already on when health and safety services unexpectedly show up for inspection. Shot in a single take, in and out of a kitchen reaching boiling point.www.heyuguys.com
Comments / 0