Interview – Todd Haynes on his warts and all documentary The Velvet Underground

By Jon Lyus
heyuguys.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Haynes (Carol, I’m Not There, Far From Heaven) is interviewed by Lianne Peet for his documentary The Velvet Underground, his new film which explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll. It features contributions from Mary Woronov, Lou...

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

‘The Velvet Underground’ Is a Trippy, Sexy, Must-See Rock Doc

The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes’ non-fiction portrait of the avant-garde rock titans, isn’t as overtly unconventional as I’m Not There, his 2007 take on Bob Dylan’s life that featured numerous actors playing fictionalized variations on the singer-songwriter. Nonetheless, there’s bracing uniqueness to the director’s latest, which employs a striking formal style to recount the origins, glory days, and implosion of one of the 20th century’s most ahead-of-their-time musical acts, whose grungy beat-poetry lyrics, severe sonic experimentation, and non-conformist attitude paved the way for innumerable subsequent bands (and helped inspire Haynes’ own Velvet Goldmine). Wielding familiar elements in thrillingly novel ways, Haynes crafts a documentary that doesn’t strive for comprehensiveness and yet feels, at heart, like the definitive version of their story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paste Magazine

The Velvet Underground Is a Kinetic Collage of 1960s Culture

“[The Velvet Underground] had entropy within it,” one of the many talking heads featured in Todd Haynes’ documentary reflects, chewing on the ultimate fate of the band at the center of it all towards the end of The Velvet Underground. It’s true that the avant-garde artists Haynes details in his first doc were more a single moment in time that rippled outward, a doomed endeavor not meant to last in the most immediately tangible way. Lou Reed and his ragtag team of black-clad counterculture musicians were a single thread within the vast, wide-spanning fabric of 1960s New York City, rubbing shoulders with artists, writers and musicians, and leaving a mark that would see their influence last long after the band’s members had already parted ways.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

‘The Velvet Underground’ Director Todd Haynes on Appeasing Fans and Film Lovers: ‘I’m Playing to Two Extreme Worlds’

“The Velvet Underground” director Todd Haynes, who is at the Zurich Film Festival presenting his latest feature, a documentary about the 1970s band, as well as hosting a masterclass, spoke about the difficulty of appeasing both traditional film lovers and the group’s hard-core fans in an interview with Peter Debruge at the Variety Lounge in Zurich.
MOVIES
filmlinc.org

The Velvet Underground

On today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director Eugene Hernandez speaks with director Todd Haynes about The Velvet Underground, a Main Slate selection of the 59th New York Film Festival. The Velvet Underground. opens in our theaters on Wednesday, October 13th. Tickets are now on sale. Given the...
flickeringmyth.com

57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – The Velvet Underground

Featuring Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, Maureen Tucker, Nico, Andy Warhol, John Waters, Mary Woronov, Amy Taubin, Merrill Reed Weiner, and Doug Yule. The Velvet Underground explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll. Celebrated director Todd Haynes’...
MOVIES
pdxmonthly.com

Todd Haynes’s New Velvet Underground Doc Opts for Immersion Over Handholding

Todd Haynes is a lot of things: a Portlander, a consummate filmmaker, one of the great chroniclers of Julianne Moore. He’s also a bit of a rock nerd. Nearly half of Haynes’s films deal, in some way, with the musical legends of the ’60s and ’70s, though the lens is often queer and/or deconstructive rather than Walk the Line–straightforward. Superstar tells the story of Karen Carpenter with Barbie dolls; Velvet Goldmine is a quasi-Bowie biopic by way of Oscar Wilde and Citizen Kane; I’m Not There casts six actors of various ages, races, and genders as Bob Dylan.
PORTLAND, OR
heyuguys.com

The French Dispatch LFF Premiere Interviews – the cast on Wes Anderson’s latest

Wes Anderson’s The French Despatch came to the red carpet of the 2021 London Film Festival yesterday evening and we were there to speak to the cast. Written and directed by Anderson, the film has a stellar cast comprising of Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson and Bill Murray.
MOVIES
SFGate

All Tomorrow's Parties: How Todd Haynes Made the Perfect 'Velvet Underground' Doc

Todd Haynes remembers walking into a record store in L.A. — it would have been some time around 1974, when he was about 13 years old — and seeing the cover for David Bowie’s “Diamond Dogs.” The image of the future Thin White Duke staring out at him “completely scared me, freaked me out,” says the Portland, Oregon-based filmmaker. “But a part of me was like, ‘This is my future.’ It’s that feeling you get when you come across something that you somehow know will eventually change your life, right at the moment before you’re ready to receive it.” He recalls having that same feeling upon discovering Roxy Music, and hearing punk rock, and watching experimental short movies from the Sixties, all of which similarly scrambled his DNA.
MUSIC
heyuguys.com

The Power of the Dog Review – London Film Festival 2021

Sometimes Benedict Cumberbatch feels like a behemoth movement. Since accumulating acclaim and swarms of fans from his smash-hit show Sherlock, the Academy Award-nominated actor has been one of the UK’s biggest acting exports. Cumberbatch is good at what he does; intellectual men with some sort of “mental quirk” that no one wants to properly diagnose for fear of wrath. It’s fine but his more interesting performances come outside of this typecast – a kindly cousin, a vengeful assassin, and a greedy dragon highlight his versatility because it strips him back to just becoming these characters, rather than acting as them.
WORLD
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: ‘The Velvet Underground’ is instantly one of the great rock docs

Todd Haynes has been one of the best, most adventurous US directors since Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story in 1987, with Poison, Safe, Far From Heaven and I’m Not There since (as well as the miniseries “Mildred Pierce”) all efforts for the ages—even if I’ve found some more recent features accomplished but less rewarding. It’s not a major surprise that his first full-length documentary should prove exceptional, as well as the likely-definitive work on its particular subject. The Velvet Underground is also instantly one of the great non-concert rock docs. Do you have to be a fan of the band to appreciate it? Probably not. But it will certainly help.
MOVIES
New York Post

Velvet Underground doc reveals Lou Reed and Andy Warhol power struggle

Before the Velvet Underground landed under the wing of Andy Warhol, its members were misfits who gigged in West Village tourist dives, alienated audiences and got fired for being too abrasive. “Some of the [Velvets, led by Lou Reed] played with their backs to the crowd,” Martha Morrison, wife of guitarist Sterling Morrison, says in “The Velvet Underground,” a new documentary directed by Todd Haynes that drops on Apple TV+ and plays in theaters Friday. “They had this off-putting aura. They were scary.”
CELEBRITIES
Pasadena Star-News

Director Todd Haynes excavates ‘The Velvet Underground’ in new Apple TV+ documentary

Director Todd Haynes still remembers the impact of hearing the debut album by the Velvet Underground for the first time more than four decades ago. “It was a world that it brought you into,” Haynes says of 1967’s “The Velvet Underground & Nico.” “It felt like a very specific place that was like no other place that I’d been in.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Documentary The Velvet Underground Casts a Spell, No Matter How Much You Know About Lou Reed

Katey Rich: Well, Mike, I don’t want to say it’s entirely because of you that I spent my Friday night watching Todd Haynes’s The Velvet Underground. Haynes is a major filmmaker, the documentary got good reviews out of Cannes, and the Velvet Underground is one of the many major bands I always feel like I should know more about beyond that banana album cover. But I did know that you loved the movie, and I figured it would be interesting for me, someone who knew virtually nothing about the band, to see if it worked for me too.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Velvet Underground Review: Lou Reed Was a Pop Singer All Along?

With The Velvet Underground, director Todd Haynes effectively evokes the Andy Warhol Factory’s experimental celluloid renderings, and captures both why Warhol was so taken by the band, and the reason the Velvet Underground were not made for factory settings. Both Lou Reed and John Cage are renowned as antagonistic agitators,...
MUSIC
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘The Velvet Underground,’ ‘Needle in a Timestack’ and more

Director Todd Haynes (“Carol,” “Velvet Goldmine”) turns to feature documentary with “The Velvet Underground,” a mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating look at the inception and career of the pioneering 1960s rock band featuring the late Lou Reed. Haynes’s approach is certainly nontraditional: In addition to contemporary interviews with former band members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, the filmmaker tries to emulate the psychedelic look and feel of the band’s early shows (staged by artist/producer Andy Warhol, under the umbrella of the multimedia moniker Exploding Plastic Inevitable, with film projection, flashing lights, dancers and other performers from Warhol’s Factory). The resulting collage-y,
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Todd Haynes’ ‘The Velvet Underground’ documentary is a kinetic, incomplete look at the iconic band

If ever there was dread in analyzing and reviewing a film, this is it. Thinking about The Velvet Underground documentary -- which rolled into this year's New York Film Festival after premiering at Cannes, and premieres today in NYC and on AppleTV+ and more theaters around the country on Friday (10/15) -- there are two reviews located within. One for the casual fans and uninitiated, and one for the true fanatics (of which this reviewer proudly has long been a part of). For the former, director Todd Haynes has made a hypnotic and dizzyingly kinetic portrait of a band that, even after years of study and analyzing, still remains as inscrutable as ever. Unfortunately for the latter, it doesn’t offer much in revelations and falls short of being definitive, due to some glaring omissions and continued slights of key figures.
The Independent

Review: An idiosyncratic tribute for an idiosyncratic band

As a young man starting college, director Todd Haynes fell immediately for the Velvet Underground — the band which, musician Brian Eno famously said, didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one went and started a band.It sounds like the storyline of a great fictional music film: Amidst the flower-power hippie era, a rock band emerges from the New York avant-garde art scene with the opposite ethos, dressed in black with an outsider vibe, singing about drugs and seedy sex. This group of unlikely personalities and unwieldy talent collaborates with Andy Warhol on edgy shows that meld music, visual...
ROCK MUSIC
awardswatch.com

Interview: Todd Haynes on the experimental artistry of ‘The Velvet Underground’ and the timelessness of radical counterculture

Filmmaker Todd Haynes has always admired glam rock and the experimental, proto-punk scene of the 1960s and 1970s. The rebellious, avant-garde genre of music even inspired him to make the Oscar-nominated Velvet Goldmine in 1998, which, in turn took inspiration from artists such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground. It wasn’t until nearly two decades later that Haynes would have a chance to explore one of the film’s primary influences in fervent detail with the documentary The Velvet Underground.
LOS ANGELES, CA

