It’s that time of year again where gorgeous foliage, a gentle chill in the air, and sweaters and scarves all contribute to that cozy fall feeling and Halloween also sets the tone for enjoying the cool days of Fall. Some families, however, spend an enormous amount of money to decorate their homes, carve pumpkins, shop for costumes, and even dress up their pets. In fact, according to the National Retail Federation, the per-person spending in preparation for the Halloween festivities is expected to average $102.74. That’s why this is also a good time of year to re-assess our spending plan and also teach our children all about savvy money tips and strategies.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO