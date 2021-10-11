Weston adds more Columbia properties to Southeast portfolio
Cleveland-based industrial property owner and developer Weston Inc. is continuing to add Columbia properties to its growing Southeast portfolio. Weston most recently acquired a 65,000-square-foot industrial building at 110 Metal Park Drive in Columbia in a transaction facilitated by Colliers | South Carolina’s Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles. Weston also retained Colliers to lease and manage the property.columbiabusinessreport.com
