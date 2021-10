Many high yield investors favor the asset class due to higher yields and lower durations than investment grade bonds of similar maturities. However, during periods of interest rate regime changes like we are currently experiencing, high yield durations often extend significantly. High yield bonds often contain embedded call options that allow issuers to “call” the bonds away from investors at pre-determined prices (usually 3-4 years after issuance), and as those bonds get closer to the call date they often trade “yield to call”, meaning that investors assume they will be taken out at the call price.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO