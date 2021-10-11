CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Scientists have unearthed evidence of a milestone in human culture – the earliest-known use of tobacco – in the remnants of a hearth built by early inhabitants of North America’s interior about 12,300 years ago in Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert. Researchers discovered four charred seeds of...

Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
LiveScience

Hundreds of three-eyed 'dinosaur shrimp' emerge after Arizona monsoon

Following a torrential summer downpour in northern Arizona, hundreds of bizarre, prehistoric-looking critters emerged from tiny eggs and began swimming around a temporary lake on the desert landscape, according to officials at Wupatki National Monument. These tadpole-size creatures, called Triops "look like little mini-horseshoe crabs with three eyes," Lauren Carter,...
IFLScience

Earliest Known Use Of Tobacco By Humans Just Got Pushed Back 9,000 Years

New archaeological evidence suggests that people in the Americas have been using tobacco for at least 12,300 years. This finding pushes back the date for the plant’s cultural adoption by around 9,000 years, suggesting that it may have been used by some of the continent’s earliest human inhabitants. Originating in...
Nature.com

Earliest evidence for human use of tobacco in the Pleistocene Americas

Current archaeological research on cultigens emphasizes the protracted and intimate human interactions with wild species that defined paths to domestication and, with certain plants, profoundly impacted humanity. Tobacco arguably has had more impact on global patterns in history than any other psychoactive substance, but how deep its cultural ties extend has been widely debated. Excavations at the Wishbone site, directed at the hearth-side activities of the early inhabitants of North America's desert west, have uncovered evidence for human tobacco use approximately 12,300 years ago, 9,000 years earlier than previously documented. Here we detail the preservation context of the site, discuss its cultural affiliation and suggest ways that the tobacco may have been used. The find has implications for our understanding of deep-time human use of intoxicants and its sociocultural intersection with food crop domestication.
earth.com

Humans were using complex fishing technology 12,000 years ago

Humans were already using complex fishing tools and techniques more than 12,000 years ago, according to a new study led by Antonella Pedergnana of the Archaeological Research Centre. The research has identified some of the earliest evidence of sophisticated fishing technology. Early fishing tools were made from perishable materials like...
Science News

The earliest evidence of tobacco use dates to over 12,000 years ago

Ancient North Americans started using tobacco around 12,500 to 12,000 years ago, roughly 9,000 years before the oldest indications that they smoked the plant in pipes, a new study finds. This discovery replaces the pipe-smoking report as the oldest direct evidence for the human use of tobacco anywhere in the...
Daily Mail

Humans were using tobacco 12,300 years ago! Charred seeds discovered in an ancient fireplace in Utah indicate our ancestors started using the plant 9,000 years earlier than previously thought

The discovery of four charred seeds in an ancient fireplace in Utah has revealed that humans were using tobacco 12,300 years ago — 9,000 years earlier than thought. Experts led from the Far Western Anthropological Research Group found the seeds while excavating a hunter–gatherer camp, 'Wishbone', in the Great Salt Lake Desert.
LiveScience

Oldest evidence of humans using tobacco discovered in Utah

Charred seeds found in the Utah desert represent the earliest-known human use of tobacco, evidence that some of the first people to arrive in the Americas used the plant, according to new research. The discovery reveals that humans used tobacco nearly 10,000 years earlier than previously thought, the researchers said.
Nature.com

Burnt seeds show use of tobacco goes back 12,000 years

Signs that Stone Age hunter-gatherers chewed or smoked the plant have been discovered among the remains of an ancient fire. You have full access to this article via your institution. Archaeologists have uncovered evidence that hunter-gatherers in North America were using tobacco around 12,300 years ago — 9,000 years earlier...
heritagedaily.com

Earliest known use of tobacco revealed

Archaeological evidence indicates that humans first started using tobacco around 12,300 years ago. Tobacco is the common name of several plants in the Nicotiana genus of the Solanaceae family. The intoxicant plant has had an important role in the traditions of many Indigenous North American groups, with previous evidence suggesting...
earth.com

Dogs lived with humans in Central America 12,000 years ago

In 1978, archaeologists found bone remains from the Late Pleistocene in the city of Nacaome in Costa Rica. During the 1990s, excavations revealed the remains of a giant horse, a glyptodon (a large armadillo), a mastodon (an ancestor of the elephants), and a jawbone of what was initially thought to be a coyote skull. However, a team of Latin American scientists recently re-analyzed the jawbone and argued that the fossilized teeth appear to be more similar to a dog’s rather than a coyote’s.
