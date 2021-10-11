CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

ZooTampa hosting electronics recycling drive for day honoring endangered species

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa is holding a recycling drive for guests’ electronics alongside its celebration of the endangered okapi species this weekend.

The okapi resembles a zebra and lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa, though the zoo said despite its looks, it’s more closely related to the giraffe.

According to the zoo, old cell phones and other items containing a metallic ore called “coltan,” as well as the process for mining it, are a leading cause for deforestation in central Africa.

Shark encounter photos: Surfer at Sebastian Inlet has two close calls

“When the metal is taken from these animal habitats, their homes become disrupted, and these animal populations and other plants and animals species in the same habitat decrease,” the zoo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHw3E_0cO0ire300
(Courtesy: ZooTampa)

Recycling your old cell phones and other handheld electronic devices decreases the need for mining.

“…ultimately protecting habitats and saving wildlife,” the event’s Facebook page said.

The items will be collected in front of the Zoo School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16. Things that can be recycled include mobiles, computers, tablets, cable boxes, hard drives, modems, routers, flat-screen monitors, printers and more.

45 lb. orphaned manatee calf receiving care at ZooTampa

Things that can’t be recycled include glass bulbs, large home appliances, TVs, household batteries and paint, varnish and other chemicals.

ZooTampa supports the Okapi Conservation Project and donates the efforts surrounding World Okapi Day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFLA

Nationwide diaper shortage exacerbated by COVID is impacting Tampa Bay families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A nationwide diaper shortage is being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s impacting families right here in Tampa Bay. “If they don’t have diapers then they can’t go to work or school,” said Junior League of Tampa Community Director Emily Read regarding parents in need. “It’s really important they have clean diapers for their baby to put them in childcare and continue to work to keep them out of the cycle of poverty.”
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Species#Electronics#Plants And Animals#The Zoo School#Zootampa Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recycling
WFLA

WFLA

3K+
Followers
753
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy