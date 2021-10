Liverpool and Manchester City fought out an entertaining and back-and-forth encounter on Sunday, eventually sharing the points in a 2-2 draw.A bright start saw the Reds threaten once or twice early on with their high pressing and adventurous passing, but that quickly faded and City dominated the large majority of the opening 45 minutes. Phil Foden was the biggest threat, twice denied by Alisson, while Jack Grealish flashed an effort wide too and Kevin de Bruyne should have done better with a header.After the break, an improved home outfit went close through Diogo Jota, before Mohamed Salah’s run and pass...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO