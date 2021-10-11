CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

By Carly Silva
Ok Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.

okmagazine.com

Comments / 698

t wolf
3d ago

He probably would grab her by her face to keep her quiet. Don’t worry it’s only a matter of time before he’s caught and someone in jail is grabbing him by that pretty little mouth of his. 😉

Reply(59)
252
Deb Jorgensen Jenkins
2d ago

My heart goes out to Gabbys Family. As a Parent of a Murdered child I myself know that this is a Nightmare that you never wake up from and No parent should never have to go through. Sending Prayer to Gabbys family. To the Parents of the (boyfriend) if you know where he is you would be smart to take him in yourself rather than him possibly be killed by police if he's armed also you are just as responsible for a crime in helping him stay on the run..Aiding a murder suspect is a crime

Reply(9)
113
Terena Inman
3d ago

I'm Sure he was strong enough to over power her for he grabbed her,according to the write up and put his hand over her mouth to keep her quite. That Petito girl was beautiful and only 22 & didn't deserve to be done that way. If she slapped the Sap out of him I'd think that he must have done something, like fighting her over her phone. If he knew that phone to be hers then he didn't have any rights to it. He was afraid she would call her people to come after her & leave his little fanney behind

Reply(40)
73
Related
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Gabby Petito's Close Friend Sheds New Light on Her Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie

Watch: Gabby Petito Case: Everything We Know So Far. One of Gabby Petito's friends is speaking out about the late 22-year-old YouTuber's life. During an episode of 48 Hours that aired Saturday, Sept. 25, Rose Davis shared her alleged memories of Gabby's relationship with fiancé Brian Laundrie, who authorities are currently trying to locate. Gabby, who was laid to rest on Sunday, Sept. 26, was found dead earlier this month in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming after going missing following a cross-country road trip with Brian.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Revealed In Unsealed Search Warrant

Although Gabby Petito’s body is believed to be found, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding her final days. While many of the puzzle pieces that make up this case have been revealed to the public, there are still a lot of questions concerning what happened to Gabby, and why. Many spectators assume those questions could be answered by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie — but he, too, has disappeared, making the facts of the case look all the more suspicious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter#Serial Killer#Grand Teton National Park
The Independent

Dog the Bounty Hunter quits Laundrie hunt after suffering injury

Dog the bounty hunter, who was running his own search operation to find Brian Laundrie for the past week, is now headed back to Colorado after he injured an ankle. The American TV personality, whose original name is Duane Lee Chapman, had put together a team to look for Mr Laundrie, who has been missing for almost a month and is the only person of interest in the Gabby Petito homicide case.The 22-year-old blogger’s remains were discovered on 19 September in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, after a week-long nationwide search.However, reports have now emerged that the bounty hunter...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
nickiswift.com

What Brian Laundrie's Family Attorney Really Thinks About Dog The Bounty Hunter

Now that the body of Gabby Petito has been found, the search is on for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom Petito was in the midst of a cross-country road trip in their newly purchased van. That is, until Laundrie turned around and returned home — leaving Petito nowhere to be found. After her family reported her missing, authorities went to Laundrie's home, only for Laundrie's parents to give them the contact information for their attorney, CNN reports.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Is Closing in on Brian Laundrie

Duane "Dog" Chapman believes he's closing in on Brian Laundrie, who has been missing for almost two weeks after the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Instagram Wednesday with a video from his team's search for Laundrie, filmed earlier in the day at an unspecified island. "The search now is really on," he says in the video. "The search has just begun."
PETS
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Gabby Petito Got So Many Warnings About Brian Laundrie

From all outward appearances, Gabby Petito was living the dream life of a social media influencer when she embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She chronicled the couple's adventures on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, where her followers can still admire aesthetically pleasing photos snapped during visits to scenic locations, like Mystic Hot Springs in Utah and the Monument Rocks landmark in Kansas.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy