CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Conference One: St. Clair College Esports Team

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATuZ9_0cO0hyrL00

Schedule

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Coordinator

Hussein Haman

School Administrator

Shaun Byrne

Player

Valorant

Gavin (Shuqi) Zhang

SCC Casper#UTube

Jaxon Court

SCC jrc#355

Andrew Teed

SCC Can#Clair

Austin Downs

SCCWombat#SAINT

Reece DeWagner

SCC Blossom#XXVII

Daniel Plesz

SCC Darkest#0001

Marco Rose

SCC Lupo#italy

Hussein Haman

SCC Strider#3219

Social Media

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

  • August-September: Registration
  • October: Fall match play
  • November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

  • November-December: Registration
  • February: Spring match play
  • April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGHxe_0cO0hyrL00

Comments / 0

Related
NFLDraftBible

Conference One: University of Oregon (JV) Esports Team

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday. CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena. Welcome to the next level…. What is Conference One (CF1)?. CF1...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper College#American Football#Xxvii Daniel Plesz
kawc.org

Arizona Western College Esports Team Holds Grand Opening for Arena

Members of Arizona Western College’s esports team held a grand opening on Thursday for their arena on the main Yuma campus. Esports describes the world of competitive, organized video gaming. AWC esports head coach AJ Buchtel said there are 10 students on their team who will compete with students at...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kenosha News.com

College football: Carthage and Millikin square off in battle of 2-0 conference teams

When asked to provide some brief thoughts on Millikin, Carthage football coach Dustin Hass had plenty of praise for the Big Blue. First, Hass pointed out that Millikin has the top-ranked rushing defense in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, allowing just 75 yards per game on the ground through three contests. Then, he pointed out that Millikin has an experienced senior quarterback in Cal Pohrte. Finally, he mentioned that the Big Blue’s offensive line hasn’t given up a sack through three games and that their defense does a good job of pressuring the quarterback on the other side.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kldjfb.xyz

University of St. Thomas' first collegiate esports team aims to to redefine 'gamer'

St. Thomas Celt player Ivan Alizakhov’s hands wave passionately as he describes the many ways he alters his desk setup in hopes of improving his gameplay. With more than 40 mice and multiple mousepads and keyboards, Alizakhov is known to shift the level of his monitor and length of his desk often during competitive esports tournaments in which plays a character battling it out on near-future Earth.
NFL
WDIO-TV

CSS falls in non-conference match to UW-Eau Claire

The College of St. Scholastica (CSS) men's soccer team suffered a non-conference loss at home to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Thursday afternoon. CSS fell 5-2 to the Blugolds dropping to 6-6 on the season. Nevin Bajic and Miki Lumsden each scored in the second half for the Saints. CSS...
SOCCER
FOX 21 Online

New Coach, New Conference for St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Team

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team held its first practice of the season Monday afternoon at Mars Lakeview Arena. It was also the debut of new head coach Julianne “Montana” Vasichek, who was promoted to bench boss after the departure of the program’s pioneer Jackie MacMillan. Vasicheck served an assistant under MacMillan for the past five seasons.
DULUTH, MN
Hugo Daily News

Students at Fort Towson create ‘Esports’ team

Fort Towson has officially started the first OSSAA-sanctioned “Esports” team. Esports, short for electronic sports, is a collective term that describes organized competitive video gaming, where individuals use video game consoles, PCs or even mobile phones to play popular video games against other esports teams. Colleges are recognizing Esports more and more, with some colleges offering minors…
FORT TOWSON, OK
uscho.com

This Week in Hockey East: Northeastern-Boston College matchup highlights weekend slate for conference teams

Such is the life of college hockey fans in October — wait all summer for the season to start, only to have to wait even longer for conference play to get going in earnest. Ten of Hockey East’s 11 teams (all but Maine) will be in action this weekend, playing 16 total games, but only one contest — Northeastern (2-1) at Boston College (1-0-1) on Friday night (7 p.m.) — will count in the league standings.
SPORTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair Cross Country: Keeping the 8-mile tradition alive

Most people don’t run eight miles at one time. An incredibly smaller amount of people ever run eight miles with a football in their hands. In fact, the only people to have run eight miles with a football in their hands are probably the past and present members of the St. Clair High School cross country team.
HIGH SCHOOL
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
351
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy