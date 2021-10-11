CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Hearst and Sean Kanan Reunite!

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoap stars and old friends Rick Hearst and Sean Kanan haven’t seen each other in quite a while, but they were able to catch up when they reunited recently! “Rick and I first met in about 1988,” Kanan revealed on Instagram. “He was a waiter at a neighborhood restaurant I frequented and I was a yet-to-be-employed wannabe actor.”

