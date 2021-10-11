This Is The Best Public High School In California

Photo: Getty Images

A recent report from 24/7 Wall St. revealed the best public high schools in every state .

To determine their rankings, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 K-12 School & District Rankings from Niche .

Niche , a platform for education data, uses academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education and student reviews they receive to determine its ranking.

According to their report, the best public high school in California is Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto .

According to 24/7 Wall St. , the school has nearly 2,000 students in grades nine through 12. The school earned an A+ overall grade from Niche and has been recognized for its academics, teachers, and college prep.

The area around Gunn High School has a median household income of $165,662, which is over $100,000 higher than the national median household income.

Since public schools rely on funding from taxes levied in the nearby area, many of the best public high schools in a given state tend to be located in affluent areas.

To read the special report, click here .