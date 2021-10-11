CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's Tough' Lion's Head Coach Dan Campbell Breaks Down After Latest Loss

By Hannah DeRuyter
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

After a tough loss on Sunday, October 10, against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions head coach got emotional in a post-game conference.

Dan Campbell , a first-year head coach for the Lions, got emotional when talking about his team and the close game against the Vikings.

"When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it's tough. You know you don't want that for them. " Campbell said, wiping tears from his face.

The Lions lost in the final seconds of game five when Vikings kicker Greg Joseph made a game-winning field goal , making the final score 19-17.

This was not the first time the Lions have lost a game within the final seconds of the fourth quarter this season. In game three against the Baltimore Ravens, on September 26, the Lions lost 19-17 because of another game-winning field goal made by the Ravens.

During the emotional post-game conference, Campbell did give credit to the Lions by saying, "There again, credit Minnesota... We made the one mistake that costs us, you know? Ultimately, We didn't do enough to win, but I was proud of them and I love the fight they have in them."

The Lions are currently 0-5 and play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, October 17.

