Just like the rest of Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby breathed a sigh of relief after the Steelers defeated Denver on Sunday at Heinz Field to improve to 2-3 on the season. "We needed that one yesterday," said Crosby, who lauded the performances of fellow Canadian Chase Claypool and Najee Harris. "Glad to see them get it. Obviously a big win for them. We're always following them close. We went to the home opener. It's fun to see them have success. I've been here for years when they've won, and this city is behind them all the time."

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO