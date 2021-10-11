CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jeff Bezos tweets 'don't let anyone tell you who you are' and Elon Musk responds with a second place medal

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5WLN_0cO0hiyx00

"Don't let anyone tell you who you are"

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, posted a message on Twitter along with an image of a page from the US investment newspaper, Barron’s , which reads:

“Listen and be open, but don't let anyone tell you who you are. This was just one of many stories we were told of all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the most successful companies in the world and has revolutionized two completely different industries. "

The billionaire refers to what the short introduction to a news item called "Amazon.bomb" said. Which expressed the following: “The idea that the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has pioneered a new business paradigm, is nonsense. He's just one more middleman, and the stock market is starting to pick up on that fact. The real winners on the web will be companies that sell their products directly to consumers. Just look at what's happening at Sony, Dell, and Bertelsmann. "

In response to this tweet, Elon Musk , founder of Tesla , replied with the emoji of the silver medal, which shows the number "2", in reference to the second place.

Why did Musk do this?

Recall that recently, the businessman who owns Tesla and SpaceX surpassed Jeff Bezos on the list of billionaires in the world . And according to Forbes , he took the opportunity to say, "I am sending a giant statue of the digit '2' to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal," in an email.

In September, when Elon Musk successfully managed to send four civilians into space on a SpaceX spacecraft, Bezos wrote: “Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on your successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to everyone ”.

To which the South African businessman responded with a simple "thank you."

Friends, rivals, or both? , We do not know it yet. But, Musk has not missed opportunities to "play pranks" on the founder of Amazon.

Comments / 37

J
2d ago

I'm not a musk fan boy, but the little jabs he sends bezos are hilarious.

Reply
10
Noel Picard
2d ago

Jeff Bezos was just voted "world's stingiest billionaire" based on his paltry charitable contributions

Reply(6)
6
Related
invezz.com

Musk with surprising Dogecoin update

Latest Dogecoin version designed to prepare the network for lower fees. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who managed to alienate a solid part of the crypto community with recent tweets, has renewed his support of Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), the notorious meme-based cryptocurrency. Its price skyrocketed this year, up almost 10,000% y/y, and made the list of the top ten cryptos by market cap.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Elon Musk congratulates Jeff Bezos for Blue Origin flight, saying it was 'cool' to send 90-year-old 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner to space

Elon Musk has shared his congratulations with Jeff Bezos for another successful human spaceflight at Blue Origin. Bezos' space company completed its latest flight on Wednesday, sending four passengers to the edge of space aboard a New Shepard rocket in a trip that lasted 11 minutes. The passengers were former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, healthcare entrepreneur Glen de Vries, Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, and "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Barron#Bertelsmann#Inspiration4#South African
Taylor Daily Press

Prince William criticizes space tourism and attacks billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk | Property

“Some of the greatest minds in the world should be trying to fix this planet, rather than trying to find somewhere else to live,” the 39-year-old said. Cash is coming One day after Star Trek actor William Shatner’s spaceflight, who, at the age of 90, became the oldest human in space ever. This was the second manned mission for Blue Origin, space company Jeff Bezos. Billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk have also focused on space tourism.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

How much carbon is emitted by Jeff Bezos flying a rocket into space?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to ride his own rocket into space on 20 July when his New Shepard craft blasted off from Van Horn in West Texas.The businessman was accompanied by his brother Mark, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk for a 10-minute jaunt into the atmosphere.During the flight, the capsule reached an altitude of about 106 kilometres after the booster accelerated to three times the speed of sound (Mach 3).Unlike Sir Richard Branson’s piloted Virgin Galactic rocket plane, which beat Mr Bezos to the punch when it was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Forbes

Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Signals Surprise Dogecoin ‘Update’ Support As The Bitcoin Price Suddenly Surges

Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire who's alienated with much of the bitcoin and crypto community in recent months, has renewed his support of meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin. The dogecoin price has exploded this year, rising almost 10,000% since October 2020 and propelling the memecoin into the crypto top ten—helped by Musk's mercurial Twitter persona. For comparison, the bitcoin price has added 400% over the last 12 months, with much of its gains coming after Musk revealed Tesla had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin at the beginning of the year.
STOCKS
New York Post

Elon Musk puts Bay Area home up for sale — again — after Tesla HQ move

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slashed the price of his last known California home by more than $5 million and put it up for sale again after pulling it from the market last month. Musk’s re-listing of the Bay Area mansion for just under $32 million comes just days after the mega-billionaire announced Tesla will move its headquarters out of Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas.
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy