The Best Recumbent Bikes for At-Home Workouts

By Maggie Slepian
Popular Mechanics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecumbent bikes provide an excellent cardio workout that allows riders to put their fitness trackers to work and meet goals without additional worry about joint stress or balance. This is a style of indoor exercise bike that puts the rider lower on the machine, with a wide, comfortable seat and canted pedals. Recumbent bikes often have a backrest on the seat, and are easy to climb on and off. This style of bike puts less strain on joints, and recumbent models are ideal for seniors, people recovering from an injury, or riders who want a cardio workout without added stress on the ankles, hips, and knees.

