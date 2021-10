Much praise has been bestowed on the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera system in the past weeks, with some reputable outlets calling it the best smartphone camera. But what if I told you there was another smartphone released recently, one that has unfortunately been buried by the onslaught of iPhone media coverage, that can go head-to-head with the iPhone 13 Pro, and more than hold its own? I’m talking about the Vivo X70 Pro Plus (or, as per official styling, X70 Pro+). I have been using it side-by-side with an iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max (the two Pro iPhones have identical cameras) for the past two weeks, a period in which I snapped hundreds of photos all around town. More often than not, I’ve preferred the shot from Vivo’s cameras.

