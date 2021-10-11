CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch Vampire Bat Echo Skin Revealed for Halloween Terror 2021

By Jack O'Dwyer
Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a new skin for Echo in tandem with the Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event. The reveal went live at noon on Monday, Oct. 11 via a tweet posted to the verified Overwatch Twitter account. It showcased various animations of the technologically advanced DPS hero clad in obsidian black and red metal. Surprisingly, her abilities and special effects have not changed to fit the general aesthetic of the costume.

