Umtiti FIFA 22: How to Complete the Ones to Watch SBC
Umtiti FIFA 22 Ones to Watch SBC went live on Oct. 11, focusing on collecting players from several different parts of the game. As we've explained in previous articles covering "Ones to Watch" (OTW), it is the first promotion of a new cycle of FIFA. Typically, those featured under this category have moved clubs during the most recent summer transfer window. This is the case with Samuel Umtiti, now the centerback for the La Liga club in Barcelona. He also plays on the France national team.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0