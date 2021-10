This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. The FIFA 22 TOTW 3 lineup will be announced today. Today’s Team of the Week release will be the first since FIFA 22 launched last Friday, and EA is likely to unveil and release the new TOTW cards today at 6pm UK time – given previous launches. And in the run-up to the FIFA 22 TOTW 3 release, predictions have been made about which players will get new cards and the new ratings.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO