CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

At MoMA, Participant Celebrates 15 Years of Art and Activism

By Rebecca Ford
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

In late 2019, Participant, the company behind such pivotal films as An Inconvenient Truth, Spotlight, and Roma was preparing to celebrate its 15-year anniversary with an retrospective at MoMA. But then the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans. Now, almost two years later, the series “Participant at MoMA: Film and Activism”...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

City Museum of Art celebrates National Arts & Humanities Month

The Las Cruces Museum of Art (MOA) will host several virtual and in-person programs during October to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month. All of the programs are free and open to the public. Some require advance registration. For more information, contact Bryan Lee 575-541-2217 and BLee@las-cruces.org. Friday, Oct. 1,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cnyhomepage.com

PrattMWP College of Art & Design Celebrates 20 years with new exhibit

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute (MWPAI) is celebrating 20 years of the PrattMWP College of Art and Design with a brand-new exhibit opening this Saturday, Oct 2. “It’s a great benchmark to look back where we were 20 years ago and where we are now,” Ken...
UTICA, NY
Vanity Fair

The Future Oscar Winners Already Playing at a Theater Near You

After making their splashy, hopefully successful premieres at the Venice, Telluride, or Toronto film festivals, Oscar hopefuls have a choice. They can lay low, letting buzz build about how much people loved them until their releases later in the year. Or they can do what many of this year’s big festival movies are doing: hit the road. Over the course of October, from the Hamptons to the Bay Area to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, many of the year’s most interesting and challenging films will be playing to festival audiences—and, the idea goes, at least a few Oscar voters who might be getting a head start, too.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Al Gore
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Jennifer Ehle
Person
Rebecca Hall
Person
Jeff Skoll
spectrumnews1.com

Chagrin festival celebrates art of documentary films

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The 12th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is underway. War on the Diamond opened the festival with a local story. Ninety-seven films are being shown in person and virtually from now until Oct. 10. “We are welcoming filmmakers from all around the world," said executive director...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
neiuindependent.org

Celebrating Latino heritage at the National Museum of Mexican Arts

More than just a gallery or a traditional museum, the National Museum of Mexican Arts is a reflection of Mexican identity and its. development in different times and spaces. Located in the colorful neighborhood of Pilsen and surrounded by one of the most important Mexican communities in the city, the museum is the largest Latino cultural institution in the United States, a fundamental piece on the cultural map of Chicago, and a meeting place open to everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
Vanity Fair

Filippo Scotti Comes of Age in The Hand of God

The 21-year-old actor stars as a young Paolo Sorrentino in the film inspired by a tragedy in the Italian director’s youth. Filippo Scotti was at the airport, ready to fly from Italy to New York to Los Angeles to Telluride, when he realized he had forgotten his passport. The 21-year-old...
MOVIES
Peninsula Daily News

Northwind Art celebrates 10 years of Artist Showcase

PORT TOWNSEND — Northwind Art is celebrating a decade of Artist Showcase programs and honoring two long-time local artists in “10 Years of Artist Showcase: Liz Reutlinger & Wanda Mawhinney,” an exhibit on display until Nov. 29. The show is open for in-person viewing from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Contemporary Art#Roma#Flee#American Factory#Collective#Vanity Fair#Sundance#Afghan
Vanity Fair

How Nicole Holofcener Brought Her Indie Sensibility to Medieval Epic The Last Duel

The acclaimed filmmaker produced and cowrote the Ridley Scott film with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: “It was completely out of my wheelhouse.”. You don’t have to look too closely to spot Nicole Holofcener’s influence on The Last Duel, as improbable as that may seem. When she first came aboard the Ridley Scott–directed action film (in theaters Friday) as both producer and cowriter, it seemed like an odd match: Here was a lauded indie filmmaker, known for writing and directing biting slices of life such as Lovely & Amazing and Enough Said, being asked to envision a big studio sword-fight movie, one starring and cowritten by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

True Colors: MoMA PS1’s Greater New York, the New Museum Triennial, and the Price of the Now!

Last week, I was speaking to Alain Servais, a jet-setting collector who during the Before Times–era peak of globetrotting madness attended roughly 30 fairs a year, when he brought up something of an open secret among art dealers and their clients. At surveys of new art such as Greater New York and the New Museum Triennial, if the wall text says that the work is courtesy of the artist and their commercial gallery, that means, more often than not, the work is for sale.
MUSEUMS
Laredo Morning Times

Celebrating 40 years, San Antonio Museum of Art taking a new look at pieces of its past - and future

The autumn calendar for the San Antonio Museum of Art serves as an example of how the disruptions wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic can encourage a certain resourcefulness. The museum had long been planning a major show to exhibit ancient Roman landscapes borrowed from museums in Italy. But it is expensive to import precious artwork; after the pandemic arrived in South Texas, the museum had trouble raising the necessary money from philanthropists who had shifted their focus toward social needs such as feeding the hungry, said co-interim Director Emily Sano.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Memo to Distributors: Buy These 2021 Fall Film Festival Standouts

As the New York Film Festival wrapped late last weekend, the bulk of the fall film festival season has now come to a close after a dizzying few weeks that saw Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York, and the more genre-leaning Fantastic Fest roll out in somewhat normal fashion. While some of this year’s festival lineups were understandably truncated (most notably, TIFF) and some of the buzziest titles arrived at events with distribution already in hand (as was the case with many of the biggest titles at Venice and NYFF), a number of hot titles are still looking for homes. These films...
MOVIES
Washington Post

Pyramid Atlantic Art Center celebrates 40 years of art-making with the exhibition ‘Reflecting Back to the Future’

We typically view art in sterile, tidy galleries — far from the studios and workshops where it’s made. But that is not the case at Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, a hub for print-, paper- and bookmaking that is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the exhibition “Reflecting Back to the Future.” To get to the show, which is on the second floor of the Hyattsville building, you have to weave your way through a labyrinth of bulky, ink-splattered equipment: long tables crowned with clunky rollers; a massive wheel that looks straight off the Oregon Trail; a frightening book-cutting machine, nicknamed “the guillotine.”
MUSEUMS
Variety

Ruth Wilson, Tom Burke’s Venice-Premiering ‘True Things’ Acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to “True Things,” Harry Wootliff‘s critically acclaimed sophomore film headlined by “The Affair” star Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke. The psychological drama world premiered at this year’s Venice and went on to play at Toronto and London film festivals. It marks Wootliff’s follow-up to her BAFTA-nominated and BIFA-winning romantic drama “Only You,” which starred Laia Costa and Josh O’Connor. “True Things” is an adaptation of Deborah Kay Davies’ book “True Things About Me,” based on a script by Wootliff and Molly Davies. Wilson stars as Kate, a woman who is sleep-walking through life...
MOVIES
Variety

Cohen Film Collection Preparing Major 4K Releases in 2022, Including ‘The Ballad of the Sad Café’

Cohen Film Collection is gearing up for a number of newly restored releases, among them Simon Callow’s 1991 drama “The Ballad of the Sad Café” and a number of Buster Keaton works. Part of New York-based Cohen Media Group, Cohen Film Collection restores classic films and re-releases them theatrically. It’s vast catalogue includes the Merchant Ivory collection, of which “The Ballad of the Sad Café” is a part. Based on the 1951 novella by Carson McCullers, the film stars Vanessa Redgrave, Keith Carradine and Rod Steiger. The George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York, is currently finishing the restoration of the film, which...
MOVIES
Variety

Jez Butterworth Adapting Don DeLillo’s ‘The Silence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jez Butterworth will adapt Don DeLillo’s “The Silence” for the screen, Variety has learned. Producer Uri Singer, who is also producing and helped put together Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of another DeLillo novel, “White Noise,” has secured the rights to the book, which was published in 2020. “The Silence” unfolds at a dinner party in Manhattan during Super Bowl Sunday in the year 2022. The diners include a retired physics professor, her husband and her former student. They are waiting for a couple, who is set to join them after flying in from Paris. To share more might risk ruining the post-modern...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

“He Raised a Generation”: Friends, Family, and Media Luminaries Celebrate John Homans’s Life and Legacy

The last time I was in the same room as John Homans, my editor at Vanity Fair for three years, was at the tail end of February 2020. My old routine had been to work out of our offices at 1 World Trade Center twice a week, and a big part of why I came in at all was to get the face time with John. He was just a lot of fun to be around. A constant party. Utterly infectious. The first week of March, I was on deadline for a magazine feature John had assigned me, so I kept my head down working from home. Soon after that, the world shut down. John and I still talked almost every day on the phone, usually when he would call me up jonesing for the latest news and gossip. (“Whadda ya got?” “What the fuck is going on out there?”) Those conversations stopped, abruptly, toward the end of July, which was around the time that John’s cancer returned, exhibiting a speed and vengeance that defied conceivability. After he died on July 29, at 62, there was a tearful staff meeting on Zoom that our editor in chief, Radhika Jones, convened. There were heart-wrenching encomiums published online. There were texts and emails and calls among those struggling to process John’s swift departure from this earth. Due to the isolating cruelty of another horrible disease, the collective mourning was, by and large, a virtual affair—COVID had robbed us of a proper goodbye.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

How First-Time Feature Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Is Reinventing the Western With ‘The Harder They Fall’

After spending more than a decade teasing out a story of real-life Black cowboys, Jeymes Samuel was finally on location in Santa Fe, N.M., gearing up to shoot his feature directorial debut, the high-octane Western “The Harder They Fall.” His dream project was about to become a reality. To help him realize his vision, he’d assembled an all-star cast headlined by Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King, fresh off her supporting actress Oscar win for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Netflix had put up $90 million to fund Samuel’s radical reimagining of what he calls the New West, an epic...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy