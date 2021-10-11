At MoMA, Participant Celebrates 15 Years of Art and Activism

The last time I was in the same room as John Homans, my editor at Vanity Fair for three years, was at the tail end of February 2020. My old routine had been to work out of our offices at 1 World Trade Center twice a week, and a big part of why I came in at all was to get the face time with John. He was just a lot of fun to be around. A constant party. Utterly infectious. The first week of March, I was on deadline for a magazine feature John had assigned me, so I kept my head down working from home. Soon after that, the world shut down. John and I still talked almost every day on the phone, usually when he would call me up jonesing for the latest news and gossip. (“Whadda ya got?” “What the fuck is going on out there?”) Those conversations stopped, abruptly, toward the end of July, which was around the time that John’s cancer returned, exhibiting a speed and vengeance that defied conceivability. After he died on July 29, at 62, there was a tearful staff meeting on Zoom that our editor in chief, Radhika Jones, convened. There were heart-wrenching encomiums published online. There were texts and emails and calls among those struggling to process John’s swift departure from this earth. Due to the isolating cruelty of another horrible disease, the collective mourning was, by and large, a virtual affair—COVID had robbed us of a proper goodbye.

