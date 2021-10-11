From Casseroles to Apple Crisps, the Le Creuset Dutch Oven Cooks Just About Anything—And It’s 30% Off Right Now

A colorful Le Creuset Dutch oven is a not-so-secretly coveted cookware item of just about every chef. The enameled cast iron pieces are beloved by professionals and amateurs alike thanks to hand-crafted design and heirloom quality. From hardy stews and cold-weather-ready stocks, to dreamy desserts like cobblers and berry crisps, there's not much a Le Creuset Dutch oven can't cook—and now's your chance to score one at 30 percent off the regular price.

The signature Le Creuset 8 qt. Dutch oven usually retails for an eye-popping $440. But now, you can snag this versatile pot for just $300, which is pretty darn good considering its meant to last a lifetime (or three). Between its cast iron core for better heat distribution, its fitted lids for even steaming, and of course, its vibrant enamel that's as pretty as it is easy to clean, this piece is an instant classic. For $300, it's guaranteed to withstand the test of time, carrying you from dish to dish, season to season.

But the Dutch oven isn't the only piece on sale. Scour Le Creuset's site and you'll find plenty of other deals, too, all on equally impressive cookware, like pots, pans, bakeware, and glassware. Best part is, the brand is throwing in a free pair of mugs with every purchase of $250 or more.

Get your hands on Le Creuset cookware for up to 30 percent off, below.

The best Le Creuset pieces on sale right now

Le Creuset, 3 Qt. Signature Oval Baker — $130.00

Originally $200, now $130

Bake, roast, broil, and braise perfect dishes every time with this sleek baking dish. Its wide, shallow base allows for even heat distribution and circulation around whatever it is your cooking. When it’s finished, the side handles allow for easy transport to table.

Le Creuset, 3.5 Qt. Sauteuse — $180.00

Unlike the traditional Dutch oven, a sauteuse has “sloping sides and a large surface area ideal for simmering and reduction.” Cook sauces, soups, stocks, stir-frys, and more in this convenient pan that’s currently 40 percent off the regular price.

Le Creuset, Cake Pans (Set of 2) — $45.00

Originally $65, now $45

If your bakeware needs an upgrade, check out this two-piece stainless steel cake pan set. The hardy steel is coated in a non-toxic nonstick coating that prevents food from sticking without sliding out of place. They’re ideal for baking and cooking without leaving a huge mess behind.

Le Creuset, Demi Kettle and Mugs Set — $75.00

Originally $115, now $75

Cozy season is upon us, which means it’s time to break out the tea or hot cocoa. And what better way to whip-up warm beverages than with this chic kettle and mug set? These stoneware are elegantly built constructed to withstand everyday wear and tear.

Le Creuset, 8 Qt. Stockpot — $80.00

Originally $100, now $80

The drop in temps means soup season is here, too. Simmer stocks, stews, and soups in this gorgeous stockpot that’s crafted to bring water to a boil fast while maintaining balanced heat distribution. At 20 percent off, it’s a timeless piece to bring into your kitchen.

Le Creuset, Heritage Square Baking Dishes (Set of 2) — $50.00

Originally $67, now $50

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner or throwing a casual dinner party, these square baking dishes will make serving that much easier. They’re versatile, built to do whatever you need them to do, and they double as serving platters that are easy to carry and pass around the table.

