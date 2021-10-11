IAG’s Boeing 737 MAX Intent: What’s The Latest?
The International Airlines Group (IAG) revealed a letter of intent to order 200 aircraft from the new Boeing 737 MAX family at the 2019 Paris Air Show. It did so at a time when IATA’s present Director General Willie Walsh was the group’s CEO. Now under the leadership of present CEO Luis Gallego, IAG is yet to turn this intent into a firm order. Nonetheless, the MAX may yet prove a key part of the group’s future fleet renewal plans.simpleflying.com
