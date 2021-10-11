Editors’ note

The S&B began reporting on this story in the days following the alleged incident involving Ellen Mease. As this is one of the more sensitive and complex topics we’ve reported on in recent months, we feel that it is important that we clarify the circumstances of its publication and reveal some of the dynamics that unfolded behind the scenes during the writing of this article, which we feel have the potential to set a disturbing precedent that could limit the S&B’s future journalistic independence.