Editors’ note

The S&B began reporting on this story in the days following the alleged incident involving Ellen Mease. As this is one of the more sensitive and complex topics we’ve reported on in recent months, we feel that it is important that we clarify the circumstances of its publication and reveal some of the dynamics that unfolded behind the scenes during the writing of this article, which we feel have the potential to set a disturbing precedent that could limit the S&B’s future journalistic independence.

Editor’s Note season 2 episode 3: WashU is 5.7 billion dollars richer

In a statement last week, Chancellor Andrew Martin announced a 65% return in the Washington University managed endowment pool. This unprecedented increase in funds has led to questions about where the money should be spent. These questions follow the lack of specific information about how the decision-making process or the decision itself will work. In this week’s episode Senior Multimedia Editor sophomore Kamala Madireddi talks with Staff Reporter freshman Meheer Commuri about what the increase of endowment funds means to the University and its students. Theme music by Copy Chief JJ Coley.
College plans to add 10 new tenured faculty positions

Having more tenured professors may seem like a mundane fact of no importance to students; however, the College’s plan to increase tenure-line positions may significantly impact students’ academic experience for the better. During Raynard Kingston’s presidency, Grinnell College created a cap on the number of tenure-line positions, Now, under the new administration, the cap has been lifted to expand faculty and create a new curriculum by increasing the number of tenure-line positions.
Letters to the editor

It’s rare that a first-time political candidate possesses so many essential qualifications for his position, but Bruce Leslie more than meets that criteria. Leslie is running for Broomfield City Council Ward 4. He is a lifelong college administrator and educator, having directed a program in Texas with more than 100,000 students and over 6,000 employees. He is an award-winning academic and continues to teach leadership skills to graduate students today.
Editors’ Note: Homecoming Special Issue 2021

Dartmouth has undergone many revolutions since its inception, but change is still needed. This editors’ note is featured in the 2021 Homecoming special issue. As one of the three “big weekends,” homecoming always makes campus bustle. However, the typical celebratory weekend means just a little bit more this fall. Not only are alumni welcomed back to campus for the first time in years, but both the Classes of 2024 and 2025 are experiencing their first glimpse of the College’s ‘regular’ traditions.

