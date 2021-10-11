Urban Home Builders Turns Home Design Dreams Into Reality

Somewhere north of Boston, overlooking a glittering Atlantic Ocean peppered with sailboats, proudly stands an august mansion that is so exquisitely of its time it could serve as the setting for a novel by Henry James. Mosaic leaves and vines wander around the floor of the entrance hall, ceilings are crisscrossed with decorative plaster strapwork, doors are framed by portieres, and verdure tapestries blanket Tudor-style oak paneling. As for the kitchen, rather than being conveniently located alongside the dining room, it occupies part of the basement level, where it has been since 1912. That was when architects Bigelow & Wadsworth transformed an existing Shingle-style house called Lilliothea—meaning “place with a view from a hill”—into an 11-bedroom daydream of a French château by simply wrapping the building within a larger structure clad in tapestry brick and limestone.

