CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, GA

Detectives probing 2 more drive-by shootings

By Billy Hobbs
Union-Recorder
Union-Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvHrX_0cO0gTRT00

A couple of drive-by shootings, just a few hours apart, kept deputies and detectives with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office busy last week.

No one was injured in either one of the shootings, authorities say.

One crime happened at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 4, according to an incident report filed by Deputy David King.

It occurred at a residence on the 100 block of Stuart Circle S.E. in Milledgeville.

Thirteen shell casings and three projectiles were recovered for evidence purposes from the scene, King said in his report.

The shell casings were recovered from the roadway and front yard of the residence.

The three projectiles, meanwhile, were recovered and retrieved as evidence from inside the residence. King said one of the projectiles was found on the floor of a corner backroom, while another one was found in a closet. A third projectile was found in a closet in the middle room of the hallway.

“The residence appears to have sustained at least two new outside bullet holes,” King said.

One bullet was found in the side window of the residence, while the other one was found in the main door of the residence, the deputy said.

King said he talked with a woman who lives in the residence that sustained damages from bullets. The deputy said he also talked with three men at the residence.

It’s not the first time the residence has been damaged by gunshots. This marks the second time since May 31.

An unrelated shooting also remains under investigation by sheriff’s office detectives.

Deputy Hayden Blackburn responded to an apparent drive-by shooting incident on Saturday, Oct. 2. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at a residence on 100 block of Frazier Drive, S.E., Lot A in Milledgeville.

An hour after the shooting, a woman who lives at the residence told the deputy that she discovered that a bullet had gone through her residence.

“I discovered a bullet hole in a window of the residence that went all the way through an interior wall, and stopped in the ceiling in the middle of the residence,” Blackburn said in his report.

Deputies were unable to find the projectile.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or other crimes in Baldwin County is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office crime tip line at 478-445-5102.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baldwin County, GA
Crime & Safety
Milledgeville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Baldwin County, GA
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission opposes adding justices

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court released its first report Thursday, suggesting that an expansion of the court would be unlikely to achieve balance and instead recommending the rotation of justices. "There are also reasons to doubt that Court expansion necessarily would produce benefits in terms of diversity of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting
ABC News

Prince William criticizes space tourism race, says focus should be on saving Earth

As Prince William prepares to deliver his Earthshot Prize to people saving the planet, he aimed some criticism at billionaires sending people to space. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, 39, said in a new BBC interview, referring to the current race for space tourism led by billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me -- that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
TEXAS STATE
Union-Recorder

Union-Recorder

Milledgeville, GA
1K+
Followers
70
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Union-Recorder

Comments / 0

Community Policy