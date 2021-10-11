Detectives probing 2 more drive-by shootings

A couple of drive-by shootings, just a few hours apart, kept deputies and detectives with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office busy last week.

No one was injured in either one of the shootings, authorities say.

One crime happened at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 4, according to an incident report filed by Deputy David King.

It occurred at a residence on the 100 block of Stuart Circle S.E. in Milledgeville.

Thirteen shell casings and three projectiles were recovered for evidence purposes from the scene, King said in his report.

The shell casings were recovered from the roadway and front yard of the residence.

The three projectiles, meanwhile, were recovered and retrieved as evidence from inside the residence. King said one of the projectiles was found on the floor of a corner backroom, while another one was found in a closet. A third projectile was found in a closet in the middle room of the hallway.

“The residence appears to have sustained at least two new outside bullet holes,” King said.

One bullet was found in the side window of the residence, while the other one was found in the main door of the residence, the deputy said.

King said he talked with a woman who lives in the residence that sustained damages from bullets. The deputy said he also talked with three men at the residence.

It’s not the first time the residence has been damaged by gunshots. This marks the second time since May 31.

An unrelated shooting also remains under investigation by sheriff’s office detectives.

Deputy Hayden Blackburn responded to an apparent drive-by shooting incident on Saturday, Oct. 2. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at a residence on 100 block of Frazier Drive, S.E., Lot A in Milledgeville.

An hour after the shooting, a woman who lives at the residence told the deputy that she discovered that a bullet had gone through her residence.

“I discovered a bullet hole in a window of the residence that went all the way through an interior wall, and stopped in the ceiling in the middle of the residence,” Blackburn said in his report.

Deputies were unable to find the projectile.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or other crimes in Baldwin County is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office crime tip line at 478-445-5102.