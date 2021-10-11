CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold, silver tread water Monday, awaiting new fundamental inputs

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading not far from unchanged in subdued midday U.S. trading...

