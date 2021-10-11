CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, MI

Wayne County Partners With WCCCD to Host Three-Day Job Fair

By Staff Writer
michiganchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne County Executive Warren C. Evans and Wayne County alongside Dr. Curtis L. Ivery and the Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) have forged a partnership to build a bridge between the college classroom and nearly 1,000 Wayne County careers. The program will initially focus on students in pursuit of careers in criminal and civil justice, business, and public health, however, job availability is not limited to these areas of expertise.

michiganchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MI
Government
City
Curtis, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Wayne County, MI
Health
County
Wayne County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Job Fair#Mobile Application#Wcccd
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy