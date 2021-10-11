Wayne County Partners With WCCCD to Host Three-Day Job Fair
Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans and Wayne County alongside Dr. Curtis L. Ivery and the Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) have forged a partnership to build a bridge between the college classroom and nearly 1,000 Wayne County careers. The program will initially focus on students in pursuit of careers in criminal and civil justice, business, and public health, however, job availability is not limited to these areas of expertise.michiganchronicle.com
