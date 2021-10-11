CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Central Coast highway getting a little too popular

By KCLU
kclu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular Central Coast highway often used by commuters to bypass Highway 101 traffic is becoming crowded itself, and efforts are underway to try to come up with a plan to deal with the issue. Commuters have been using Highway 227 to skirt traffic on Highway 101 between the Five...

www.kclu.org

Related
thelog.com

Pacific Coast Highway

LAGUNA BEACH一 The Pacific Coast Highway runs the West Coast of the United States from Baja up to the top of the Olympic Peninsula. Construction on the highway began in 1919 and was initially estimated to cost $1.5 million, but federal funds were appropriated and in 1921 voters approved additional state funds, in the end, it was $10 million dollars to construct the highway, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. The construction of PCH came with 33 bridges including the famous Bixby Rainbow Bridge at Big Sur. The 1,687-mile-long highway hosts some of the most beautiful views along the coast and is home to several historic stops including Hearth Castle. PCH was christened in 1939 by the Roosevelt administration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Oil tanker, vehicle in fiery Central Coast collision

An early morning traffic accident involving an oil tanker truck on the Central Coast sparked a brush fire, but it was contained before it could mushroom out of control. The truck and another vehicle collided just before 5 a.m. Monday east of Santa Maria, near Dominion amd Orcutt Gary Roads. The crash sparked a quarter acre brush fire.
TRAFFIC
kclu.org

Santa Barbara County wildfire closes Highway 101

A brush fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains swept down from the mountains and burned all the way down to the ocean on the Gaviota coastline, closing Highway 101. The fire started just after 2 p.m. near Refugio Peak. Gusty wind hitting 70 miles an hour quickly expanded the fire, and made it too dangerous to use helicopters and air tankers on the blaze. By 5:30, it had moved all the way down the mountainside to the beach in the Tajiguas area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

New oak grove being created at South Coast park

Around ten new oak trees are being planted at Community Park in Ventura, as part of a bigger project to add an oak grove of fifty trees - spearheaded by the non-profit Ventura Tree Alliance. Barbara Brown is one of the organizers and she told KCLU she was inspired to...
ADVOCACY
