Popular Central Coast highway getting a little too popular

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Wheat Ridge is breaking ground on a big improvement project on Wadsworth Boulevard from Interstate 70 to 35th Avenue. The new turn lanes may not be what drivers are used to. (credit: City of Wheat Ridge) The project will include new intersections at 38th and 44th Avenues. Part of the project is to make intersections more efficient and safe. The project also includes safer entrances and exits for businesses as well as new sidewalks and bike lanes. “We’re going to keep two lanes open in each direction. We’ll have periodic overnight and off-hour lane closures to do underground work, but we will be maintaining driveways into businesses through the duration of the project,” said Wheat Ridge Mayor Bud Starker. (credit: City of Wheat Ridge) Construction will take two years. This is the first time in 71 years that Wadsworth Boulevard has been improved in Wheat Ridge. (credit: CBS)

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO