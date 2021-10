Western Michigan volleyball took home its sixth straight win and completed a weekend sweep over Central Michigan on Saturday in four sets. The Broncos and Chippewas were neck and neck through the entirety of the first stat, with WMU having a slight advantage of 10-9 at the first stoppage of play. WMU continued their push late into the set, gaining a 19-16 lead after three consecutive points. Western Michigan would end up losing their grip on the set though, eventually dropping it 25-22.

