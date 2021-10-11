Full feature results from weekend at Super DIRT Week
OSWEGO — Now that Super DIRT Week has concluded at Oswego Speedway, here are the full feature finishes from Saturday and Sunday. 1. 44-Stewart Friesen, 2. 6-Mat Williamson, 3. 98H-Jimmy Phelps, 4. 83-Danny Johnson, 5. 91D-Billy Decker, 6. 111-Demetrios Drellos, 7. 42P-Pat Ward, 8. 31W-Lance Willix, 9. 12-Darren Smith, 10. M1-David Marcuccilli, 11. 49-Billy Dunn, 12. 28M-Jordan McCreadie, 13. 215-Adam Pierson, 14. 58M-Marshall Hurd, 15. 713-Tommy Collins, 16. 38-Jason Parkhurst, 17. 39-Ryan Bartlett, 18. 2A-Mike Gular, 19. 3J-Marc Johnson, 20. 25-Erick Rudolph, 21. 44P-Anthony Perrego, 22. 99L-Larry Wight, 23. 62X-Tim Sears Jr., 24. 3-Justin Haers, 25. 63R-Billy VanInwegen Jr., 26. 98JS-Rocky Warner, 27. 60-Jackson Gill, 28. 66X-Carey Terrance, 29. 34S-Rusty Smith, 30. 11S-Steve Lewis Jr., 31. 32R-Ronnie Davis, 32. 20K-Kyle Inman, 33. 15-Todd Root, 34. 19-Tim Fuller, 35. 36-Ben Bushaw, 36. 27W-Nick Webb, 37. 55-Matt Woodruff, 38. 8R-Rob Bellinger, 39. 21A-Peter Britten, 40. (DQ) 7MM-Michael Maresca.
