CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vicksburg, MS

Mississippi Gulf Coast man dies in wreck in Vicksburg

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJrY3_0cO0blH200

A Mississippi Gulf Coast man died Sunday evening when his pickup truck left the road in a curve in Vicksburg.

The wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Tiffintown Road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Nicholas Seth Alexander, 20, of Pascagoula, died after his westbound 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup left the road in a curve on the 3900 block of Tiffintown Road. Alexander struck several trees and apparently overturned several times.

He was not restrained and was ejected from the car.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

The wreck remains under investigation by Deputy Robert Jackson, Pace said, adding the preliminary investigation indicated that speed appeared to be a factor.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men arrested after stolen trailer filled with thousands of dollars of band equipment found at residence

Two Mississippi men were arrested after finding a stolen trailer filled with thousands of dollars of stolen band equipment. Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville, and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property. Officials report that deputies from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Investigators reconstructing scene of deadly accident that killed two on rural Mississippi highway

An accident re-constructionist with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, was at the scene Wednesday of a deadly accident that occurred Oct. 9 on Hwy 13 North in Prentiss. Trooper William Carr was taking photos and measurements trying to piece together the events of that afternoon. Suzette Pittman and Laderrick Anderson of Prentiss were killed in the accident when their vehicle collided with a truck.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Warren County, MS
Accidents
Pascagoula, MS
Accidents
Vicksburg, MS
Accidents
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Pascagoula, MS
Traffic
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
County
Warren County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
Warren County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Traffic
Warren County, MS
Traffic
Magnolia State Live

Volunteer fire chief, secretary arrested for embezzling thousands from department

A former volunteer fire chief and department secretary have been arrested for embezzling thousands from a Mississippi volunteer fire department. Former Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department (RBVFD) Chief Mark Hanna and Linda Mannon, a former RBVFD secretary, have been arrested in Marshall County. Special agents presented both Hanna and Mannon with separate demand letters totaling over $50,000 – including interest and investigative expenses.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Accident
Magnolia State Live

Police chase in Mississippi ends with crash in Louisiana woods. Four burglary suspects charged after stolen weapons, drugs found.

A police chase that started in Mississippi ended with a crash in the Louisiana woods and the arrest of four burglary suspects. According to officials from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi after a vehicle they were pursuing crossed the state line. The suspects in the vehicle were wanted on burglary charges, officials said,
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Magnolia State Live

Victim of deadly hit-and-run in Jackson is identified

Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Jackson. Chasmine Leavy, 27, was struck and killed around 4 a.m. Tuesday near Londonderry and Northside drives, the Hinds County coroner said. The suspect was driving either a white Chevy Malibu or an Impala, Jackson police Officer Sam Brown...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

3 dead, infant injured in shooting. Police respond after 911 caller reported blood inside Mississippi house.

Investigators are trying to determine exactly how three people were killed and an infant was injured inside a Mississippi house Tuesday afternoon. WTOK in Meridian reports that police were called to a residence on 17th Street in Meridian after receiving a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. from someone saying there was blood inside the house.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Man who gunned down Mississippi pastor as he arrived for church service will spend 30 years in prison for crime

A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a Mississippi pastor while he was unlocking his church for worship services. Morgan Quinn received 40 years with 10 years suspended and five years of supervised probation Tuesday in the death of Anthony Longino, news outlets reported. His capital murder charge was reduced to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Friends remember 2 men lost in Mississippi highway collapse

Kent Brown and Jerry Lee died on Aug. 30 after their vehicles fell into a collapsed portion of Highway 26 near Lucedale, Mississippi. The men were in separate vehicles and both were on their way home after running errands. A third victim, 39-year-old Amanda Williams, died almost two weeks later from injuries she sustained after her truck also fell in the hole.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Missing alert: Officials looking for Mississippi man last seen traveling to cattle show on Oct. 8

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Richard “Bill” Mazique Jr. Sunday afternoon. He is a resident of Natchez and is 87. According to the alert, he was last seen on October 8 traveling to Amite County for a cattle show. He was last seen driving a white 2000 GMC Sierra. The truck is a 2-door, has an extended bed and was pulling a red bumper pull stock trailer.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
50K+
Followers
4K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy