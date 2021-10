Drink up me hearties, yo ho! A Pirate’s Adventure ~ Treasures of the Seven Seas has reopened to guests at the Magic Kingdom. The interactive experience, where guests complete raids around Adventureland for collectible cards themed to Pirates of the Caribbean, is open at the park daily beginning at 12 p.m. The experience had previously been closed since the Magic Kingdom shut down in March 2020 over the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the My Disney Experience app lists it as temporarily available, but we’ve been assured that it has fully reopened.

