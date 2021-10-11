CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

15 Charming Disney Finds You'll Absolutely Love, Including the New Holiday Collection

By Anvita Reddy
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The Disney Store has a ton of new releases for the season, and we're...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Which toys are the most popular for the 2021 holiday season?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- We’re just a few days into fall but itching ever closer is the beginning of the holiday season. Americans plan on spending approximately $120 more during the 2021 holiday season for a total of $885.76, according to RetailMeNot. The company surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers and...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Disney Store#Sweatshirts#Puzzles#Popsugar
allears.net

If You Love the New Show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom We’ve Got the Treat for YOU

If you’re visiting Disney World for the 50th anniversary, chances are you are trying at least ONE of the new treats!. Disney recently released a full list of over 150 treats that were coming to the parks for the BIG anniversary celebration. So, that means there are lots of treats to try — big and small — and we just snagged a real cutie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Why You’ll WANT to Spend $10 on Lemonade in Disney World

We’ve been trying a lot of new 50th Anniversary treats around Disney World. But what about all the new DRINKS coming to the parks? Right now we’re taking a look at a special drink in Disney World that has a little extra 50th Anniversary magic. This new 50th Anniversary drink...
FOOD & DRINKS
allears.net

PHOTOS: Disney World’s New Treat Is an Absolute CLASSIC…With a Twist!

We’re having quite a wild time celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Disney World at Animal Kingdom today!. We’ve checked out the new show Disney KiteTails, we’ve spotted all the Disney Fab 50 golden statues, and now we’re tasting our way through the park’s delicious snack offerings. Up next on our list is a twist on a classic Disney World treat!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
PopSugar

FYI, Forever 21 Now Sells Home Decor, and Prices Start at $3

In news you absolutely needed to know, Forever 21 came out with a new line of home decor, and it just might be more affordable than you imagined. HOME at Forever 21 is the brand's first-ever full home collection, and it's filled with items for every room in the house including the office, bedroom, bathroom, and more. With bright colors, stylish designs, and products fit for any space, the selection has everything home-dwellers need to turn their quarters into a personalized escape.
SHOPPING
kennythepirate.com

New Loungefly Disney Castle and Villains Scene Collection

Loungefly has officially announced their November collection tied to the monthly Disney Castle and Villains Scene Series. Fans will be very happy to hear which Disney characters will be featured!. Disney Castle and Disney Villains Scenes Series. The first Disney Castle and Disney Villains Scenes Series launched in June 2021....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

You'll Never Guess What People Are Shopping This Holiday, According to Etsy

When furniture shopping, I tend to automatically start picturing the items that caught my attention in my space. I wonder if those candle holders will stand out on my credenza or if that swivel chair will blend well with my modern farmhouse decor. It's natural to wonder how something will look before making a purchase, so to bring a sense of real-life viewing into the digital shopping experience, popular retailer Etsy launched The Etsy House. It's the first-ever interactive, augmented-reality experience that allows you to tour a digital home filled with curated items from the platform. How cool is that?
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

The Holiday Items You Might Not Find in Stores This Season

I know fall has barely started and you’d rather stock up on Halloween candy than think about hanging Christmas lights. But with food shortages around the country, suppliers think holiday items might get harder to find, too—and it’s best to be prepared in advance. We’re hearing rumors of a Christmas...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Leanne Ford's New Country-Meets-Modern Collection at Crate & Barrel Is All the Decor You Need for the Holidays

At the start of the pandemic, interior designer Leanne Ford and family made a big decision: leave Los Angeles, where her husband Erik's clothing company, Buck Mason, is based, and return home to Pittsburgh to be close to extended family. They packed up, purchased a 1900s house in a town outside the city, and got to work—not on the main house, but on the charming carriage house nestled on the property. The HGTV crew came along for the ride, filming the entire transformation for Leanne and her brother Steve's latest show, Home Again with the Fords. After oohing and aahing over the home's warm and rustic style (That open shelving! Those coffee-stained walls!), we were excited to learn that Ford, in collaboration with Crate & Barrel, was about to make it much easier for us to bring the same "country-meets-modern" aesthetic into our own homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
allears.net

You’ll Need to WORK for This Giant Dessert in Disney World

We’ve been trying lots of new treats in Disney World for the 50th Anniversary. But we just found another new confection that’s celebrating Disney World’s 50th in a BIG way. Head into EPCOT with us to check out the new treat!. You can get the newest 50th Anniversary treat at...
FOOD & DRINKS
architectureartdesigns.com

16 Super Creepy Halloween Candle Designs You’ll Love

Halloween is not Halloween without the eerie lighting effects achieved by various lamps and decorations. But what really sets the mood are those Halloween candles that can immediately create a spooky ambient when the lights go out. You can decorate all you want with all kinds of Halloween decorations including lanterns that work with LED lights meant to simulate a real candle, but it is just not the same. Real flame has its own unique look that is impossible to simulate. That’s why you should make sure you put a few genuine candles among the rest of your Halloween décor.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Target's Holiday Home Collections Are Here, and of Course We Want Everything From Studio McGee

We're very pro early holiday decorating, and if you're on the same page, get ready. The new Threshold designed with Studio McGee collection is available at Target, and it'll turn your home into a winter wonderland. We're talking golden garlands, chic green plates perfect for the season, and even stockings. It's never too early, and honestly, if you don't act fast, some of your favorite pieces will probably have sold out.
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

Bookworms Will LOVE the Newest Collection of Disney Bags!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney and Loungefly often team up to make some of the cutest little backpacks, and we see them all over the Disney World parks. There have been Marvel-themed bags,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thekingdominsider.com

Check Out Disney+ to Stream All-New Disney Parks Collection Featuring New 50th Walt Disney World Special!

Attention Disney Parks fans! Disney+ has launched a new dedicated Disney Parks Collection featuring amazing original series from “Behind the Attraction,” “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” and “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings to “The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World” and special episodes of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Disney Insider” from the parks.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy