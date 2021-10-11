CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Diablo 2 Resurrected Is Still Struggling With Server Issues

By Logan Plant
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard is currently facing serious ongoing allegations of harassment and mistreatment of marginalized workers. To learn more, please visit our timeline as well as our in-depth report on the subject. Diablo 2: Resurrected is still dealing with online server issues. As of 8 a.m. Pacific Time this morning, players...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Asmongold Explains Why Diablo 2: Resurrected Is Boring

According to popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, Diablo 2: Resurrected isn't very good. Blizzard's remaster of Diablo 2 has been out for a little more than a week, and so far, the response has been fairly positive, both between critics and gamers alike. That said, while many are enjoying diving back into the all-time classic, Asmongold isn't, and during a recent stream he explained why he won't be playing much more of the title. In the process of this, the streamer labeled the remaster as "boring."
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Diablo II: Resurrected review: The path to Hell is paved with gold

When we talk about game remasters, Diablo II: Resurrected should be regarded as a gold standard. It accomplishes what many other remasters fail to do; it truly captures what it felt like playing the original game all those years ago. While the game certainly shows its age, it has the fundamental skeleton that so many action RPGs have resurrected for their own needs.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Paladin Build in Diablo II: Resurrected

When it comes to the best Paladin build in Diablo II: Resurrected, it's hard not to suggest players to go for the Hammerdin route. One of the strongest configurations in the game, let alone the class, the Hammerdin, or Hammer Paladin, build turns players into defensive stalwarts buffed massively by Vigor, Blessed Aim and Concentration that also smite their enemies with Blessed Hammer. Here is how to assemble the best Paladin build in Diablo II: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo 2#Activision Blizzard#Ign
Tom's Guide

Diablo 2 Resurrected mods are here and I couldn’t be more excited

Diablo 2: Resurrected mods are here, but we couldn’t have predicted they’d pop up this soon. As for me? I couldn't be happier. Dozens of Diablo 2: Resurrected mods have already begun appearing across NexusMods and ModDB. From difficulty modifiers to singular-purpose tweaks like hiding your helmet, there's a little something for players of all skill levels — especially those who spent hours tinkering with the original Diablo 2.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Diablo II: Resurrected has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 26, 2021. Diablo Prime Evil Collection debuted in sixth place. NBA 2K22, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2 each dropped one spot to second, third, and...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List

It’s time to jump into a cornerstone game feature in Diablo 2, which returned in the Diablo 2 Resurrected version. This guide will detail out a Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List. Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List. Each type of equipment in the game has its own number of...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Diablo 2: Resurrected is a gorgeous, flawed fossil

With Diablo 2: Resurrected, developer Vicarious Visions had the unenviable task of releasing a game published by Activision Blizzard. Beginning in July, a storm of controversy has raged around the publisher, which has faced several lawsuits alleging toxic workplace environments, a “pervasive frat boy culture,” and discrimination against women, one of which was instituted by a federal agency and ended with a recent settlement. Vicarious Visions released its creation into an environment engulfed in cynicism and anger at its affiliate publisher, and the creator of the original game. Longtime players have stopped participating in the Activision Blizzard ecosystem; high ranking employees have left. Even during the best of times, working for a company like Activision Blizzard – or any major corporation – at the lower levels can be difficult. Adding further toxic layers can make it, to use a term suited to Diablo 2, hellish.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
RPG
segmentnext.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Weapons Guide

To build the perfect Amazon character in Diablo 2 Resurrected requires not only the best skills but weapons as well. This guide is going to list all the Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Weapons and what you should expect from them. Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Weapons. To start it off, Amazons...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

EA says it’s still working on server issues following Battlefield 2042 open beta rollout

As of yesterday, Battlefield 2042’s open beta is up and running, and it’s on a pretty tight schedule: It’s early access open beta right now, genuinely open as of tomorrow, and then closed as of Sunday. So right now, EA Play members and preorder customers can pop in, but lookie-loos can take a peek October 8th. That’s on all the platforms, too – PC as well as current- and last-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sony Has Opened Up Registrations to Buy a PS5 in the US

Sony has opened up a direct registration system that will give those in the US a chance to purchase a PS5 this holiday season. However, not just anyone with a PSN account will be invited. According to the FAQ page, invitations are limited, and will be based on 'previous interests and PlayStation activities'.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Diablo II Resurrected is still suffering from major outages several weeks after launch

MMO players have been a been preoccupied with the launch of New World over the last two weeks to pay Diablo II Resurrected too much notice, but it launched not even a week before New World, and it’s had significant problems of its own. Readers will recall that Blizzard’s remaster of the old classic rolled out on September 23rd, and though our own reviewer was aglow with love for the new look, the online servers were plagued with issues almost from the start; we saw gamers losing character progress and suffering from character lockouts, multiplayer lobby issues, launch issues, and multiple episodes of downtime.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Continues to Undergo from Server Points Weeks After Launch

As has seemingly grow to be custom for Blizzard, the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected was a little bit of a large number, with a bunch of server points and bugs making the sport practically unplayable at launch. A few of these points have since been mounted by way of patches, however weeks after launch server points proceed to be a topic of widespread complaints on the Blizzard forums and elsewhere. Blizzard took Diablo II: Resurrected servers down for maintenance this weekend, however gamers continued to endure from login points. As of now, the Blizzard customer support Twitter account has been promising extra data “within the subsequent hour”… for round three hours.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Players Are Calling For Refunds Following Launch Issues

Diablo 2: Resurrected hasn't had the smoothest launch on Xbox. Since its release players have been plagued with login issues, problems with the connection and save data wipes. While a patch was dropped to rectify many of these circumstances, it appears players are still having a tough time logging in, resulting in the community calling for refunds.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Wars Game Announcement Teased for December - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Disney and Lucasfilm have teased a Star Wars video game announcement for December as part of a publishing campaign that will reveal new Star Wars products every Tuesday for the rest of the year. As announced in an article on the official Star Wars website, the companies have launched their "Bring Home the Bounty" campaign, which will see "new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel and more" revealed on a weekly basis from now until the end of December. We're days away from another Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League preview at DC FanDome, but it looks like Rocksteady is starting up a good old-fashioned ARG ahead of time. The official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitter account shared the phone number (310) 564-7047. Don't worry, IGN tested it out and you won't be dialing some poor random person's number like what happened during Squid Game. While not included in the upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will receive a post-launch patch with a new mode that vaguely sounds like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing called Island Sanctuary. In an interview with IGN, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida shared more details about this upcoming mode and what you can and can't do. Details for the Island Sanctuary mode remain sparse, especially since it's not planned to be released until after the Endwalker expansion is released in November. But we did know that you can tend to animals and crops similar to a farming sim. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard May Be the First of a New Trilogy

Call of Duty: Vanguard's writers are hoping to tell more stories about the characters in Vanguard in their own sequels. Sam Maggs, one of the writers on Vanguard, touched on the possibility of the game getting direct sequels in a panel at New York Comic Con (spotted by VGC). “We...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy