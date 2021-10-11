CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flames' Brad Richardson: Designated for injured reserve

 3 days ago

Richardson (lower body) will start the 2021-22 season on injured reserve, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Richardson suffered his lower-body injury in a preseason clash with the Jets on Oct. 8. The 36-year-old center will at minimum miss the first two matches of the season, though it could certainly be longer. With Blake Coleman (suspension) unavailable for Opening Night against Edmonton on Saturday, Glenn Gawdin should get an opportunity to fill a bottom-six role.

