Sonus Faber Design Lab and Factory Tour

By Al Griffin
soundandvision.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeneto, a region in the North of Italy—the easternmost top of the boot—is most famous for its canal-lined capital city of Venice, but it’s also home base to Sonus faber, a speaker manufacturer known for unique, elegant designs that regularly incorporate natural materials such as wood, leather, and marble. Now part of the McIntosh Group, a family of audio brands that includes McIntosh and Sumiko Audio, U.S. distributor of Rotel Electronics, Pro-Ject turntables, and Sumiko phono cartridges, Sonus faber has been in operation since 1983, when the company was founded by dentist/music enthusiast Franco Serblin.

Comments / 0

