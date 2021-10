There’s no shortage of praise for Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and what he has been able to do at the NHL Draft. He’s made some huge steals and moves that upset the expert rankings. In the 2021 offseason, he took Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings 15th overall instead of Jesper Wallstedt of Lulea. Before that pick, Yzerman selected Simon Edvinsson 6th overall, though he wasn’t expected to be selected that high. There were many opinions about who those picks should have been.

