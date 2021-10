The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering the new season with low expectations once again. Ever since LeBron James left for LA, the Cavaliers have been struggling and this is still not the year where they will turn it around. Their roster is full of young, still raw prospects and it will take at least two more years to get that on a respectable level. However, there are some trade candidates around the league that could speed up that process for the Cavaliers.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO