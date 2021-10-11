Former UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Battery
Former UFC fighter Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday on suspicion of domestic battery against his wife in the Hidden Hills community. Liddell, 51, was arrested shortly after midnight, booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery under the name Charles David Liddell, and bail was set at $20,000, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department. He was released on bail shortly after 10 a.m.mynewsla.com
Comments / 0