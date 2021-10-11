CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Battery

Former UFC fighter Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday on suspicion of domestic battery against his wife in the Hidden Hills community. Liddell, 51, was arrested shortly after midnight, booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery under the name Charles David Liddell, and bail was set at $20,000, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department. He was released on bail shortly after 10 a.m.

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
Chuck Liddell
Vitor Belfort
Lamar Odom
Randy Couture
Aaron Carter
Alistair Overeem
Tito Ortiz
Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
Leaked Audio of Jon Jones Arrest is Disturbing

The audio surrounding the arrest of former UFC champion, Jon Jones has been released. The audio, which was published by MMAFighting.com reveals the moments before Jones was arrested and gives insight to further the details revealed in the recently released police report. We already know that Jones allegedly assaulted his...
Jon Jones issues statement after being kicked out of Jackson-Wink MMA

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones issued a statement after being kicked out of his gym, Jackson-Wink MMA. On Wednesday, Jones’ longtime striking coach Mike Winkeljohn spoke to The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani and revealed that “Bones” had been booted from Team Jackson-Wink after his latest arrest. According to Winkeljohn, it was a difficult decision for him to make, but one that he had to do as he is a father of three and a husband himself. After learning of Jones’ arrest in Las Vegas last month for domestic battery, Winkeljohn had no choice but to tell Jones to stop drinking and to stay away from the gym until he turns his life around.
UFC lightweight Luis Pena arrested on battery, domestic violence charges in Florida

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena has been arrested for the second time in five months. According to online inmate records, Pena was taken into custody on Saturday in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on charges of battery causing bodily harm and battery domestic violence. He is being held on $1,000 bond at the Broward County Detention Center.
UFC boss Dana White reacts to bare-knuckle death: ‘Is anybody shocked?’

Bare-knuckle boxer Justin Thornton died earlier this week after succumbing to injuries sustained in his knockout loss to Dillon Cleckler under the BKFC banner last August, a first-round finish that left the 38 year-old fighter hospitalized with paralysis. UFC President Dana White was not surprised. “First of all, is anybody...
Disturbing details emerge from Jon Jones’ domestic violence arrest

Jon Jones, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alexander Gustafsson, WWF Light Heavyweight Championship, International Boxing Hall of Fame. The police report on former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones paints a graphic and highly troubling picture of last Friday’s arrest for misdemeanor battery domestic violence. Jones and his family were in Las Vegas for the induction of his 2013 fight vs. Alexander Gustafsson into the UFC’s Hall of Fame.
