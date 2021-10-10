Celebrity Gossip: That 70’s Show, David Harbour, Paris Hilton and More!
THAT 70’s SHOW SPINOFF IS ON: Netflix has ordered That 90’s Show, a spinoff of the megahit Fox sitcom That 70’s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original serieswill return. Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner are on board as writers and executive producer. The original ran for eight seasons and starred Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama.vermilioncountyfirst.com
