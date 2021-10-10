Celebrity Gossip: That 70’s Show, David Harbour, Paris Hilton and More!

CYNTHIA BAILEY EXPLAINS HER DECISION TO EXIT RHOA: Cynthia Bailey is opening up about leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 years. She told ET: “Honestly, I have had a good run. It has been 11 years, and it was just time, and I think not only was it time, it was the right time. “Honestly, I have had a good run. It has been 11 years, and it was just time, and I think not only was it time, it was the right time. Look, I love the show. I am rooting for them. I will be tuned in, and I wish them all the best.”

