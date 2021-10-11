Zynaptiq’s UNFILTER audio plugin for filtering effects on sale for $149 USD!
Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on UNFILTER by Zynaptiq, offering nearly 60% off on the audio effect plugin that offers adaptive tonal contour linearization. UNFILTER is a real-time plug-in that removes filtering effects, such as comb filtering, resonance, or excessive equalization – effectively linearizing the frequency response of a signal automatically. UNFILTER can also apply a detected filter response to another signal, or export it to disk as an impulse response, and can even perform mastering grade adaptive, free-form, and graphic equalization.rekkerd.org
