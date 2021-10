Syracuse freshman Sean Tucker has a 536 rushing yards, which ranks second in the FBS. (photo via ACC pool) The old football adage is that the next game is the most important game. That is certainly true for FSU as it prepares for its game Saturday against Syracuse with the Seminoles still looking for their first win of the 2021 season. FSU (0-4) will play host to the Orange (3-1) on Saturday afternoon in Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the ACC Network. Chris Cotter will handle the play-by-play duties and will be joined by football analyst and former Boston College linebacker Mark Herzlich.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO