Have you ever wanted to make someone unfollow you, but didn’t care enough to block them? Typically the best way to do so was by blocking and unblocking someone. Now you no longer need to do that, as Twitter has added a button to remove a follower from your account with ease. Simply navigate to an account that follows you that you want to remove, and click the “remove this follower” button in their profile settings.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO