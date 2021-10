The world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry plans to acquire Charlotte-based Diamonds Direct in a $490 million deal. Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) said today that it has entered into an agreement to buy the local jewelry chain in an all-cash transaction. It would add to the Bermuda company's portfolio of jewelry brands that already consists of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H. Samuel and Ernest Jones, among others. Signet operates about 2,800 stores altogether.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO